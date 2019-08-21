Ronaldo suggests he could retire from professional football in 2020 ahead of Juve’s Serie A opener

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted he could hang up his boots next year, insisting he “doesn’t know” what the future holds.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has cemented his place in football history over the last 15 years, winning numerous major titles during spells with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

The 34-year-old joined up with the Bianconeri in the summer of 2018, ending a nine-year stay at Santiago Bernabeu during which he managed to collect four Champions League winners’ medals.

Ronaldo enjoyed a stellar debut season in Turin, netting 21 goals in 31 Serie A appearances while showing no signs of slowing down as he approaches the twilight years of his illustrious career.

Despite still being considered as one of the best players in the world, the Portuguese striker has suggested he could retire from professional football in 2020.

Ahead of Juve’s Serie A opener against Parma this weekend, Ronaldo has cast doubt on his future by admitting that he is unsure when he will call time on his playing career, with it his desire to simply just “enjoy the moment”.

As per Goal, Ronaldo told TVI when asked about a potential retirement date: “I don’t think about that.

“Maybe I can leave my career next year … but I can also play up to 40 or 41.

“I don’t know. What I always say is to enjoy the moment. The gift is excellent and I have to continue to enjoy it.”

The Juve talisman has been pitted against Barcelona’s Lionel Messi throughout his career, with most fans and experts unanimous in their assessment of both men being the best players of their generation.

Ronaldo has often insisted that he has the edge over the Argentine though, citing his success in the Champions League and at international level with Portugal as proof of his greatness.

As per Goal, the former Madrid ace reiterated his stance on his standing in the modern game, adding: “Are there any soccer players who have more records than me?

“I don’t think there are any footballers who have more records than me.”