The agent of Manchester United youngster Tahith Chong has made it clear his client is not interested in a loan transfer this summer.

The highly-rated 19-year-old seems to be easing his way into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team plans, having made four appearances for the senior side last season.

Chong will surely only have more opportunities this term, especially with Alexis Sanchez looking close to laving United for Inter Milan, according to Alfredo Pedulla and others.

Despite interest in a loan from PSV and Feyenoord, according to Voetbal International, Chong’s agent has made it perfectly clear his client plans to stay and fight for his place with the Red Devils.

“Tahith does not want to be loaned, but [he wants] to fight for his chance at Manchester United,”Chong’s agent Erkan Alkan is quoted by Voetbal International.

“Top clubs from the Bundesliga and La Liga also have him in sight. He has done a strong preparation [for the season], in which he has proven to belong to the better attackers of United.”

Man Utd fans will no doubt be eager to see this top young talent become one of their next stars, with the future looking bright at the moment as Solskjaer also has the likes of Mason Greenwood, James Garner and Angel Gomes coming through.

Chong could be another to make an impact for MUFC, and it’s encouraging to hear he’s clearly determined to earn his place instead of accepting the first loan offer that comes his way.