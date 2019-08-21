Double exit close: Tottenham poised to offload £14.6million pair

Tottenham are reportedly close to selling both Victor Wanyama and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou for a combined £14.6million as European clubs remain active in the transfer market.

Spurs and other Premier League sides can no longer make signings, but that doesn’t stop them selling stars abroad for a little while longer.

And it now looks as though they’re set to trim their squad by offloading Wanyama to Club Bruges for £10m and Nkoudou to Besiktas for £4.6m, according to the Times.

While most Tottenham fans won’t be too bothered about seeing Nkoudou leave after his lack of impact at the club, it is slightly surprising to see how much Wanyama has fallen down the pecking order.

The Kenya international was once a key performer for Spurs, having also previously shone at Southampton and Celtic.

The signing of Tanguy Ndombele this summer, however, has no doubt contributed to Wanyama being phased out of the side.

Given some of Tottenham’s big spending on the likes of Ndombele and Ryan Sessegnon, it might make sense to help balance the books by selling these unwanted backup players.