Manchester City have reportedly already agreed a deal to seal the transfer of Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti.

It seems Pep Guardiola is concerned about his defence as John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi look unconvincing partners alongside Aymeric Laporte, while club legend Vincent Kompany left in the summer.

According to Don Balon, this has led City to pursue Barca ace Umtiti, with the report claiming he has a €60million asking price that the Premier League champions are prepared to pay.

While the France international has struggled to hit top form of late, he’s shown throughout his career that he can be one of the finest centre-backs in the world.

City fans would surely be pleased with this signing if it does go through, with quality needed in every single position to fight off the challenge of Liverpool this season.

MCFC only finished one point ahead of the Reds as they won the title on the final day of last season, so there seems room to keep on improving once the transfer window opens up again in January.