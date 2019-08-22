AC Milan are reportedly edging ever closer to securing a deal to sign Angel Correa from Atletico Madrid ahead of the transfer deadline.

The Italian giants have been busy strengthening their squad this summer with the additions of Leo Duarte, Theo Hernandez, Ismael Bennacer, Rafael Leao and Rade Krunic.

However, one key area of the squad which arguably still needs to be addressed is the second striker role in coach Marco Giampaolo’s preferred 4-3-1-2 system, with Samu Castillejo disappointing in that position over pre-season.

Giampaolo will be eager to get the ideal player to support Krzysztof Piatek in the final third, and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Correa could be moving ever closer to sealing a €40m move to join Milan in the coming days.

It’s noted that the 24-year-old is Milan’s priority target and that he could join in a €40m deal, which is significantly less than Atleti’s previously touted demands of €55m.

It’s unclear if that is excluding possible bonuses in the agreement, but Calciomercato add that Correa’s agent is in Milan this week and so the respective parties will undoubtedly hope to try and wrap up an agreement sooner rather than later.

Milan agonisingly missed out on a Champions League qualification spot last season by a point on the final day of the campaign.

In turn, they’ll hope that the managerial change coupled with the reinforcements that have arrived will be enough to help them take that next step and finally secure a return to Europe’s top table next year.

They’ll begin that pursuit on Sunday evening, as they face a trip to Udinese for their opening fixture of the new Serie A season.