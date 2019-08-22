Menu

“5-0 incoming” – These Arsenal fans irrationally unhappy about kit choice for Liverpool clash

Arsenal FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Loads of Arsenal fans have reacted badly to the news that their side will be reverting to their blue third kit for the trip to Liverpool this weekend.

The Gunners visit Anfield for Saturday’s late kick-off, with football.london among the sources stating they will debut their new third strip instead of wearing their first choice yellow away shirt.

MORE: Unai Emery drops exciting selection hint ahead of Arsenal clash vs Liverpool

And while this kit looks a thing of real beauty, it seems a number of Arsenal fans believe blue is bad luck for them in big games.

Some notable defeats for the club have come whilst wearing blue, such as losing their 49-game unbeaten run away to Manchester United in 2004, and then being thrashed 8-2 by the same opponents back in 2011/12.

More Stories / Latest News

Still, many are also pointing out that Arsenal’s last three wins away to Liverpool have come in blue, or at least not in their more traditional yellow away colours (that 2-0 win at Anfield at the start of 2012/13 was actually in a purple kit).

Here’s some of the reaction to the kit news for this weekend’s big game…