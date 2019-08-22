Unai Emery sends brutal but fair transfer message to Arsenal duo

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has sent a rather brutal but fair message to unwanted duo Shkodran Mustafi and Mohamed Elneny.

The Spanish tactician seems to have made it perfectly clear that he has no plans for either player, and says he wants them to move on and be happy elsewhere.

Speaking at a press conference, as quoted by football.london, Emery admits he’s spoken to both Mustafi and Elneny about their lack of playing time, and that for much of last season they were not happy about the situation.

Rather than changing his mind about them, however, the Gunners boss has said in no uncertain terms that he hopes they can get moves away from the Emirates Stadium in order to get the playing time they crave elsewhere.

“We have now some players, they know their situation,” Emery said.

“For example, Elneny and Mustafi know their position in the squad and really I want the players to be happy here, I want the players to be protagonists here.

“Last year with Mustafi and Mo, when they didn’t play they weren’t happy and I spoke with them a lot of times last year and this pre-season and I think it is positive for them to leave and sign for another team where they can be protagonists and be happy and continue their careers.

“They are very big players but for one circumstance or another, they are going to have less chances to show their capacity or to be happy with us and the minutes they play in matches.

“But they know the situation and really, really I am wishing the best for them and I think now the best for them is to be protagonists in another team and sign and to get another challenge for them with another team.

“We respect them, they are training with us, but they know their situation and only I am wishing the best for them.”

Arsenal fans will be glad to hear Emery is not messing about with this squad, with his predecessor Arsene Wenger often criticised by supporters and pundits alike for tolerating mediocre players for far too long.