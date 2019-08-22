Arsenal considered two other defender transfers before signing David Luiz from Chelsea

Arsenal reportedly enquired about signing both Daniele Rugani and Dayot Upamecano before eventually sealing the transfer of David Luiz from Chelsea.

The Brazil international made the somewhat surprise move from Stamford Bridge to the Emirates Stadium late on in the summer, but it seems he wasn’t the Gunners’ first target.

Before opting for Luiz, Arsenal are said to have asked about signing Rugani from Juventus or Upamecano from RB Leipzig, according to the Telegraph.

In the end, AFC fans will probably be quite content with the arrival of the experienced, proven winner Luiz, who has generally had a solid career in the Premier League.

The 32-year-old was always an important player for Chelsea, even if he gained a slightly unfair reputation for being a liability simply because of his rather adventurous style off play.

Arsenal could perhaps have benefited from Rugani or Upamecano due to them both being younger and full of potential, whereas Luiz is likely only a short-term option for Unai Emery’s side.