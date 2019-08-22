Atletico Madrid close to signing €40m Man United transfer target after positive negotiations

Atletico Madrid are in pole position to sign Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Dani Olmo, who has previously been on Manchester United’s radar.

Calcio Mercato reported that the Red Devils were ready to offer €40 million for the Spaniard at the start of July, but a deal ultimately failed to materialise.

The 21-year-old starred for Spain at the U21 European Championships this summer, helping the team lift the trophy with three goals in six appearances at the finals.

AS reports that Atletico are now close to signing Olmo after engaging in positive transfer negotiations with his agent Juan Manuel Lopez.

The La Liga giants have until September 2 to push a deal over the line, which could see United miss out on another target after a summer of major ups and downs in the market.

The English window closed on August 8 with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer only able to bring in three new recruits, Welsh winger Daniel James and English defenders Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Red Devils were linked with a whole host of other players, including Olmo, with many fans and experts now expecting the club to dip back into the market for a new midfielder in January.

The Dinamo ace would have been a fantastic addition to Solskjaer’s ranks and he will only improve in the coming years as he matures and develops his all-around game.

Unfortunately for United fans, it now looks as though he will embark on the next chapter of his career in Spain, with an Atletico side which looks well placed to challenge for major honours across all competitions this season.