Barcelona given deadline to beat Real Madrid to Neymar transfer

Barcelona have reportedly been told by Paris Saint-Germain that they have until 12pm on Friday to submit a new and improved transfer offer for Neymar.

The Brazil international’s name has dominated headlines again for much of this summer after a difficult time at PSG that now seems likely to come to an end.

However, Barcelona seem to be up against it to get this deal through, with Cadena Ser reporting that the Catalan giants have had a bid rejected for their former player, though L’Equipe also state Real Madrid have failed with a swap deal offer.

The latest from RAC1, as per the tweet below, is that Barca now have until tomorrow noon to come up with something better, or they’ll be out of the running for Neymar.

?? NOTÍCIA @EsportsRAC1 ?? @gerardromero Ultimàtum del PSG al Barça perquè Neymar vesteixi de blaugrana. El Barça ha de presentar una proposta abans d'aquest divendres al migdia. Si no hi ha acord, el futur del brasiler estarà a prop del Bernabéu. #frac1 pic.twitter.com/L4IaYy5UF2 — El Barça juga a RAC1 (@FCBRAC1) August 22, 2019

It remains to be seen what Barcelona will come up with, if anything at all, and it would be intriguing to see where the 27-year-old might end up if not the Nou Camp.

A switch to Barcelona’s major rivals Real Madrid would no doubt be controversial due to his previous stint with Barca, though players have represented both clubs in the past.

It’s also questionable if Neymar would really fit into Zinedine Zidane’s side as they already have a host of attacking players, having also splashed out for the signing of Eden Hazard this summer.