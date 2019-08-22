Chelsea winger Kenedy is reportedly looking to leave the club before the transfer deadline passes across the rest of Europe.

Although Premier League clubs can no longer make signings until January, they can still sell players, and Kenedy seems a name likely to make his way out of Stamford Bridge in the near future.

It remains to be seen if there are many suitors in for Kenedy, but Goal claim the Brazilian wide-man wants out of Chelsea as he has major concerns about his playing time prospects at the club this season.

The 23-year-old has struggled to make an impression during his time in England so far, and he doesn’t appear to have done enough to win over new manager Frank Lampard.

The report from Goal also suggests Kenedy’s prospects will only be hindered even further by the return of Callum Hudson-Odoi from injury soon.

Chelsea also brought in Christian Pulisic this summer, adding to the likes of Pedro and Willian up front to block Kenedy’s route into the first XI.