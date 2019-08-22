Real Madrid have reportedly been offered the chance to secure the signing of Bruno Fernandes in a €70m deal from Sporting Lisbon this summer.

Los Blancos have been busy bolstering their squad this summer already, with the likes of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao and Rodrygo all joining.

Zinedine Zidane’s men got off to a positive start in their La Liga opener with a 3-1 win over Celta Vigo last weekend, and they’ll be hoping to build on that moving forward while also adding more reinforcements where possible before the summer deadline.

According to AS, they have been offered the chance of signing Fernandes for €70m with the Portuguese giants enlisting the help of super-agent Jorge Mendes to help smooth over an exit this summer.

However, it’s added that Neymar and Paul Pogba remain the priorities for the Spanish giants, and so it remains to be seen if they switch their focus to Fernandes in the event that they fail in their touted pursuits of those two world-class individuals.

Fernandes, 24, is coming off the back of a hugely impressive campaign in which he bagged 32 goals and 18 assists in 53 appearances, while he already has a goal and an assist in two league games this season as the speculation over his future seemingly isn’t distracting him.

That level of quality and consistency would suggest that he’s deserving of a move to a major European giant this summer though, but time will tell whether or not Real Madrid choose to take advantage of the reported opportunity that they’ve been offered, or if they are successful in their other pursuits instead.

With Marco Asensio ruled out for a lengthy period of time coupled with ongoing question marks over the likes of Isco to provide the creativity needed in the final third, Fernandes could be a decisive figure for the La Liga giants.

However, with those options at Zidane’s disposal still, perhaps they’ll need to make space in the squad first before making their move.