Real Madrid are reportedly on the brink of sending Takefusa Kubo out on loan to join Mallorca for the season as he looks to gain experience and playing time.

The 18-year-old joined the Spanish giants earlier this summer after stints at FC Tokyo and Yokohama F Marinos, while he also previously spent time in the youth ranks at Barcelona.

He’s made headlines over the summer with his performances in pre-season and after training ground clips went viral, which all show just how talented he is and how much potential he possesses.

However, he’ll now look to develop and improve his game with playing time at Mallorca, with Calciomercato noting that a deal has been agreed for a season-long loan move and the youngster is also expected to undergo his medical and sign his contract imminently having travelled to complete the formalities of the move on Thursday.

It seems like the sensible move from Real Madrid’s perspective as given the fierce competition for places at senior level at the Bernabeu, Kubo would have struggled for a more prominent role to continue to improve.

With this temporary exit, he’ll hope to show just talented he is and what he can offer moving forward, while benefitting Mallorca too as he’ll undoubtedly play a key role in helping them achieve their objectives this season.