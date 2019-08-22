Crystal Palace are reportedly set to extend the contracts of Christian Benteke and James Tomkins as they look to secure long-term commitments.

It’s not been a happy start to the new Premier League season for the Eagles, as they’ve picked up just one point against Everton and Sheffield United without scoring a single goal.

In turn, there will likely be a bit of early concern for Roy Hodgson and the fans, as they’ll hope to pick up some form sooner rather than later, although a trip to Old Trafford to face Man Utd this weekend isn’t the easiest of tasks to make that happen.

Nevertheless, the club are seemingly looking to take care of some business off the pitch too as noted by the Daily Mail, who report that both Benteke and Tomkins are in line for new contracts.

Benteke’s current deal expires at the end of this season although there is an option to extend for another 12 months, while Tomkins has just under two years remaining on his contract.

With that in mind, there doesn’t seem to be a need for a major rush on those two deals, but ultimately based on the report above, Palace believe that the pair are important to them and want to rule out any question marks emerging over their respective futures moving forward.

As noted by the Mail, Benteke was signed for £32m by the Eagles, while Tomkins arrived in the same summer for £10m. In turn, they’ll hope to get more out of their investments in the coming years.