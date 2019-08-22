Juventus are reportedly set to consider exits for Miralem Pjanic and Daniele Rugani ahead of the transfer deadline next month.

The Bianconeri have been busy strengthening their squad this summer with the likes of Gianluigi Buffon, Matthijs de Ligt, Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey all arriving in Turin.

That gives coach Maurizio Sarri plenty of quality and depth across the squad, and with the current number of players exceeding the limit to name a Champions League squad, it’s expected that they could look to green light further sales after allowing the likes of Moise Kean, Joao Cancelo and Leonardo Spinazzola to move on this summer.

According to Calciomercato, talks were held with the agent of Pjanic over his future, with the suggestion being that the Bosnian hasn’t impressed Sarri in pre-season and so he could be sold with Paris Saint-Germain said to be interested.

However, it won’t be cheap for the reigning Ligue 1 champions, as it’s also claimed that Pjanic could be valued at around €80m, and so it remains to be seen if that kind of price-tag scuppers any potential of a move to France.

The 29-year-old has been a fundamental figure in Juve’s success in recent years, providing real quality and creativity in the deep-lying midfield role.

Nevertheless, Sarri is said to potentially be considering deploying either Rodrigo Bentancur or Rabiot in that position, and so that could pave the way for a Pjanic exit to help them balance the books this summer and trim the squad.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato also note that Rugani continues to be linked with a move to Roma, with a player exchange deal now possible to lower his fee.

From Roma’s perspective, they need defensive reinforcements this summer to help fill the void left behind by Kostas Manolas, while an exit would seemingly make a great deal of sense for Rugani.

Having fallen further down the pecking order after the arrivals of De Ligt and Merih Demiral this summer, coupled with the ongoing presence of stalwarts Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, it’s difficult to see him getting any playing time this season.

As a result, sealing a move to Roma, if a deal can be agreed upon, would be a switch that would arguably suit all parties concerned.