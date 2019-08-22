Real Madrid are reportedly being tipped to seal the transfer of Tottenham star Christian Eriksen within the next 24 hours or so after giving up on other targets.

The Denmark international has long been linked with a move away from Spurs as he heads into the final year of his contract with the north London giants.

This has led to Eriksen being targeted by Manchester United, though he notably turned down Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side as he hoped to receive an offer from Spain.

It now looks as though Eriksen is finally edging closer towards a move to the Bernabeu, according to Spanish news outlet Don Balon.

The 27-year-old would be a superb signing for most top clubs, and makes sense as a target for Real as an alternative to the likes of Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and Donny van de Beek.

The report suggests a deal could be completed in 24 hours as Florentino Perez remains confident of persuading Tottenham to cash in on their star player now.

It’s previously been reported that Eriksen would cost around £60million, which seems a fair price for both sides given he’ll be a free agent in less than a year’s time.