Arsenal boss Unai Emery will seemingly be able to call upon both Mesut Ozil and Granit Xhaka for their showdown with Liverpool on Saturday evening.

The Gunners have made a positive start to the new campaign after recording wins over Newcastle Utd and Burnley as they are just one of two teams left with 100% records.

However, with the other being Liverpool, one of the two Premier League giants will drop points for the first time this season at Anfield this weekend, but Emery will be boosted by the availability of both Ozil and Xhaka.

As confirmed in their latest team news update, Arsenal have revealed that both Ozil and Xhaka are back in full training after their recent absences due to illness and injury respectively, and that would suggest that they’ll be ready to play a part against Liverpool if called upon.

While the side have done well in their absence, the pair undoubtedly add experience, quality and a different dynamic to the side, and so Emery will be delighted to have options and added depth to his squad moving forward.

It’s unclear who will drop out though if they are restored immediately to the starting line-up, with the likes of Dani Ceballos impressing last time out, although perhaps the more obvious choices would be youngsters Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson, albeit they’ve done their part in the victories too.

In turn, it’s a good headache for Emery to have ahead of such a crunch fixture, as they’ll want to send a statement to their rivals that they are genuine contenders for at least a top-four finish in the Premier League this season, while a win over Jurgen Klopp’s side on Merseyside could signal their ability and intent to aim even higher.