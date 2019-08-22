Former Leeds Utd star Noel Whelan believes that Marcelo Bielsa should make a switch to allow Jack Clarke to be involved on matchday.

EFL rules allow only five loanees to be named in a matchday squad, and so Clarke has been the one to miss out against Wigan and Brentford in the last two games.

The 18-year-old joined Tottenham in a £9.5m move this summer, but returned to Leeds on loan in order to secure regular playing time.

In turn, the current situation is no good to the player, Leeds or Spurs, but Whelan believes that Bielsa should make a switch and take one of his other loanees out of the equation to allow Clarke to feature even if off the bench.

“There is a bit of an issue there for Leeds,” Whelan told Football Insider. “Someone has to forfeit a place on the bench because of the rule, and Jack Clarke is the one missing out.

“This is the choice of Marcelo Bielsa, and it’s something he is going to have to carefully manage. Clarke is a big weapon to have on the bench and is a brilliant player to be able to call upon when you’re chasing a game or opening up defences on the counterattack.

“If it was up to me, I would forfeit the use of the young goalkeeper Illan Meslier. A back-up keeper is only on the bench for a freak injury. It rarely happens, and Leeds are better off having a matchwinner like Clarke.

“He will be fuming that he’s not being picked, and you can’t blame him for that. I can’t see it changing soon, unless one of the loan players gets injured.”