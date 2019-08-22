Manchester United are reportedly ready to try their luck with a £100million bid to clinch the transfer of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho this January.

The England international has become one of the most exciting young players in world football in his time at Dortmund, and it’s little surprise to see continued links between him and Man Utd.

According to the Sun, Sancho is now a target for the Red Devils as early as this January in a potential £100m deal, with a club source quoted as saying the money is there for such an ambitious deal.

An earlier report from the Sun suggested the 19-year-old would be United’s top summer target, with the club having closer to £75m to spend during the winter.

Still, things change quickly in football and it may be that MUFC are now desperate to ensure they can land Sancho this season.

If they do, it could be a game-changer for them and give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a real boost in the second half of the campaign.

This current United squad perhaps looks a little short in terms of finishing in the top four, but the arrival of Sancho could do wonders for them.