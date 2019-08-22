Liverpool are among the clubs being linked with the potential Kai Havertz transfer as the Bayer Leverkusen starlet looks set for a big move.

The Reds are mentioned alongside Manchester United, Arsenal and Barcelona as being in the running for Havertz in a report from Germany.

The 20-year-old would apparently cost €100million and Sport1 claim that he favours a move to the Nou Camp as he’s a lifelong Barca fan.

However, sources close to the deal have told CaughtOffside that the Jurgen Klopp factor also gives Liverpool a big edge over rival clubs as Havertz would be keen to work under his fellow countryman, who has a fine record of developing young players.

Havertz seems an ideal fit for Liverpool’s style of play, and could fit in in a variety of attacking midfield roles in Klopp’s side.

That said, it remains to be seen precisely how strong LFC’s interest is at this moment in time, with the club reasonably well-stocked in that area of the pitch as it is.

There are, however, doubts about the likes of Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri, both of whom joined last summer but have failed to live up to expectations.