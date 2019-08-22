Leicester City forward Islam Slimani has revealed he’s thrilled with his move to join Monaco on a season-long loan deal this year after an unhappy time with the Foxes.

As noted by the Guardian, Leicester paid £30m to sign him from Sporting Lisbon in 2016, but the move hasn’t produced the results hoped for.

The 31-year-old has managed just 13 goals in 47 appearances for the Foxes, while he has also been shipped out on loan to Newcastle Utd and Fenerbahce during that time.

He will now spend this season on loan at Monaco, and as seen in his comments below, while he’s delighted over the switch, Leicester fans won’t exactly be overly impressed with what he has had to say.

Slimani told the club website: “I am very happy to be involved with AS Monaco, a big club that aims to fight for the first places in the championship and to qualify for European competitions.

“I will give everything to help the club achieve its goals”.

Time will tell if he gets another chance at the King Power Stadium, but for now, it certainly does look highly unlikely as Leicester will surely be looking for a permanent exit eventually.