Liverpool on verge of signing lucrative Nike kit deal for 2020/21

Liverpool are reportedly on the verge of agreeing to sign a lucrative new kit deal with Nike starting from the 2020/21 Premier League season.

According to Forbes, if the Reds do manage to agree a deal with Nike, it could be the most valuable arrangement of its kind in the Premier League.

Liverpool’s current kits are made by New Balance and have been since the 2012/13 season.

The Merseyside giants were with Adidas before that, but could now be set for a change once again for next season.

The Forbes report does not provide much more in the way of detail on the kit, and we’re yet to see any rumoured designs doing the rounds.

However, they do give an idea of the club’s current performance financially, with numbers looking good for LFC after an exciting few years under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool are undoubtedly back at the top of European football again after winning the Champions League last season and running Manchester City extremely close in the Premier League title race.