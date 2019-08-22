Jurgen Klopp makes special request to Liverpool fans as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain signs new contract

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken about Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s new contract with the Reds and taken the opportunity to send a special request to the club’s fans.

The German tactician is clearly thrilled to see Oxlade-Chamberlain extending his contract with Liverpool, and most of the club’s fans are sure to be delighted with the news as well.

Despite not being at LFC for that long and spending a bulk of that time out injured, Oxlade-Chamberlain has quickly endeared himself to the Kop faithful and looks a player who could still have his best performances for the club ahead of him.

Klopp has praised the England international’s personality as well as his qualities on the pitch, and says he hopes this new deal can perhaps now lead to Liverpool fans coming up with a song for him.

“We all know Alex’s story since he came to the club, and yes there have been disappointments as well as highs, but what has impressed me and everyone is his attitude to dealing with setbacks and his character,” the manager told the club’s official site.

“That’s why none of us were ever in any doubt about him fighting his way back in the way he did. To see him play almost the whole game at Southampton on Saturday was such a positive moment for all of us, especially him.

“Now he is no longer injured, he is fit and he can kick on and show once again just how good he is. But there is still a lot of hard work on that road, there will be times things don’t go the way he’d want, there are times he will need to be patient, times he will be angry in the right way, but I am convinced everything will be fine.

“And who knows, maybe this is the season we hear the Kop sing an Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain song? I can tell you it would mean a lot to me and the boys to hear that, let alone him!”

To be fair, Oxlade-Chamberlain is a long name that might be tricky to work with, but we’re certainly keen to see what Liverpool fans can come up with after Klopp’s request!