Manchester United are reportedly in contract talks with former Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente, who can join on a free transfer despite the deadline passing for Premier League clubs to make signings.

This could end up being a smart move by the Red Devils, who lack a bit of depth up front after selling Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan late on in the summer without much time to replace him.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, as translated by the Metro, United are now offering a two-year deal to Llorente, who remains without a club after leaving Spurs at the end of last season.

Some Man Utd fans will no doubt be sceptical if this move can work out, with Llorente turning 35 in February and not exactly showing world class form in his time in the Premier League.

Although the veteran Spaniard shone in a spell at Swansea City, he was only ever a backup player at Tottenham, albeit quite a useful one.

In short, this could be a smart move if MUFC get the best out of him, or it could prove a bit of a dud deal, though at least at a low cost.

The report explains that Llorente also has suitors in Napoli and Lazio, so it may be that he won’t choose a move to Old Trafford anyway.