“Wtf is Ole smoking?” – These Manchester United fans react as shock transfer offer made

Manchester United FC Tottenham FC
Some Manchester United fans are not reacting well to the transfer rumours linking their club with a surprise offer for former Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente.

The veteran Spaniard is a free agent after leaving Spurs at the end of last season, and has also been linked with Serie A duo Napoli and Lazio this summer.

Still, it now looks as though Llorente could be heading to Man Utd, according to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, as translated by the Metro.

It remains to be seen if the 34-year-old will definitely choose United over those other clubs, but Red Devils supporters are clearly up in arms about the fact that their club even seems to be in the running for this surprise deal.

While Llorente would surely only be a backup, it does seem a rather unambitious move by MUFC, who could perhaps do better to promote youngsters like Mason Greenwood.

Here’s how the news is going down with some fans on Twitter…

