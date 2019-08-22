Some Manchester United fans are not reacting well to the transfer rumours linking their club with a surprise offer for former Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente.
The veteran Spaniard is a free agent after leaving Spurs at the end of last season, and has also been linked with Serie A duo Napoli and Lazio this summer.
MORE: Manchester United ready to sign £100m star earlier than planned in ambitious January transfer
Still, it now looks as though Llorente could be heading to Man Utd, according to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, as translated by the Metro.
It remains to be seen if the 34-year-old will definitely choose United over those other clubs, but Red Devils supporters are clearly up in arms about the fact that their club even seems to be in the running for this surprise deal.
While Llorente would surely only be a backup, it does seem a rather unambitious move by MUFC, who could perhaps do better to promote youngsters like Mason Greenwood.
Here’s how the news is going down with some fans on Twitter…
Man United are signing Fernando llorente on a free transfer. 2 years contract. Wtf is ole smoking? #MUFC
— Clintmeks (@meksclint) August 22, 2019
If United get Fernando Llorente that would be fucking insane. Don’t need anymore attacking options. Bring in a midfielder in January, I’m assuming Ole is granted to use the £80M they received form Lukaku?
If so, spend it on a CM, Bruno Fernandes.
— Isiah Madrigal (@Realisiah1) August 22, 2019
Lol I'll probably kill myself if the same fans that deemed Perisic and Mandzukic too old, are accepting Llorente. We've somehow managed to get worse after sacking the "problem at the club"
— nitz ???????? (@mctomi9szn) August 22, 2019
We want to sale sanchez and replace him with Llorente
— Martial FC (@AndreMufc7) August 22, 2019
How the mighty have fallen.. from 4 top class strikers everytime under fergie to llorente on a free lol
— Sean McMahon (@bubjeeps) August 22, 2019
jesus christ
— Zac hibbert (@hibboz) August 22, 2019
Rather keep Sanchez llorente is even worse
— Matthew Griffiths ? (@MatthewGrif18) August 22, 2019
If youre going to sign a free agent center forward, sign one who would better fit out system. Should have had a crack at sturridge but now look at a guy like Benjamin Moukandjo. Far better presser and runner than Llorente.
— JT (@jtstilwell) August 22, 2019