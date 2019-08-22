Some Manchester United fans are not reacting well to the transfer rumours linking their club with a surprise offer for former Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente.

The veteran Spaniard is a free agent after leaving Spurs at the end of last season, and has also been linked with Serie A duo Napoli and Lazio this summer.

Still, it now looks as though Llorente could be heading to Man Utd, according to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, as translated by the Metro.

It remains to be seen if the 34-year-old will definitely choose United over those other clubs, but Red Devils supporters are clearly up in arms about the fact that their club even seems to be in the running for this surprise deal.

While Llorente would surely only be a backup, it does seem a rather unambitious move by MUFC, who could perhaps do better to promote youngsters like Mason Greenwood.

Here’s how the news is going down with some fans on Twitter…

Man United are signing Fernando llorente on a free transfer. 2 years contract. Wtf is ole smoking? #MUFC — Clintmeks (@meksclint) August 22, 2019

If United get Fernando Llorente that would be fucking insane. Don’t need anymore attacking options. Bring in a midfielder in January, I’m assuming Ole is granted to use the £80M they received form Lukaku? If so, spend it on a CM, Bruno Fernandes. — Isiah Madrigal (@Realisiah1) August 22, 2019

Lol I'll probably kill myself if the same fans that deemed Perisic and Mandzukic too old, are accepting Llorente. We've somehow managed to get worse after sacking the "problem at the club" — nitz ???????? (@mctomi9szn) August 22, 2019

We want to sale sanchez and replace him with Llorente LOL https://t.co/FC8tiKugYP — Martial FC (@AndreMufc7) August 22, 2019

How the mighty have fallen.. from 4 top class strikers everytime under fergie to llorente on a free lol — Sean McMahon (@bubjeeps) August 22, 2019

jesus christ — Zac hibbert (@hibboz) August 22, 2019

Rather keep Sanchez llorente is even worse — Matthew Griffiths ? (@MatthewGrif18) August 22, 2019