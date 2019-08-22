Romelu Lukaku told Jose Mourinho he wanted to ‘kill his a*** so bad’ at Manchester United

Former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has opened up about the time he told Jose Mourinho he wanted to ‘kill’ him.

The Belgium international, speaking to the LightHarted podcast with Josh Hart, as quoted by the Metro, admits he and Mourinho get on but would often clash.

And while Lukaku brought this up with Mourinho while they were together at United, the issue dates back to when they were both at Chelsea.

Lukaku, who joined Inter Milan this summer, notably took some time to win Mourinho over, having been loaned out by the Portuguese tactician at Chelsea, moving to Everton and becoming a big hit before later being reunited with his old boss at Old Trafford.

Speaking about it now, Lukaku admits he was angry at not being given a chance at Chelsea, and later told Mourinho how much he wanted to ‘kill his arse’ about that move.

‘I went to West Brom and I just killed it, I scored 17 goals at 19 years old, and then I came back and me and the coach Jose Mourinho, we were not on the same wavelength,’ he said.

‘I thought I deserved to play, he thought that I wasn’t ready yet, so me and him agreed that maybe it was better for me to go out again and I went again [to Everton], and I killed it again.’

Asked if he ever raised this with Mourinho, he said: ‘Yeah, when [I was at United], I remember we were in Moscow two years ago, we played CSKA, I told him, “Yo man, I wanted to kill your arse so bad” and we laughed about it.

‘Me and Jose our relationship is… everybody has their own personal relationship with him, but me and him we bump heads.

The 26-year-old started brightly under Mourinho at Man Utd, though he lost his way in his second season with the club, eventually falling out of favour with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who then allowed him to leave for Inter this summer.