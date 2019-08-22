Menu

Bizarre Manchester United transfer rumour may not be what it seems

Relax, Manchester United fans, your team may not be in for the transfer of Fernando Llorente after all, according to reports.

Despite transfer gossip coming from Italian source Gazzetta dello Sport suggesting Man Utd had offered a two-year contract to the former Tottenham striker, the Daily Mail claim this is not actually the case.

They cite that Gazzetta report but state that it’s their understanding that the Red Devils have not moved for Llorente and are currently looking unlikely to do so.

While it might make sense for United to try to bring in cover up front on the cheap this summer, a signing like Llorente would probably not go down too well with the fans at Old Trafford.

Fernando Llorente left Tottenham in the summer and has been linked with Manchester United

The Spaniard was never more than a backup player at Tottenham and will turn 35 later this season.

United can surely do better than that and promote young players like Mason Greenwood into the first-team more often to make up for that lack of depth up front after allowing Romelu Lukaku to leave for Inter Milan in the summer.

