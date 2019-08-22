Manchester United players are reportedly worried about Paul Pogba being unsettled as the transfer window is yet to close for the rest of Europe.

The France international has been repeatedly linked with a move away from Old Trafford in recent months after a troubled time in the Premier League.

And there’s been another big development that has the Man Utd squad worried in the wake of that 1-1 draw against Wolves on Monday night.

With Pogba having his penalty saved at Molineux, the Red Devils missed the chance to win the game, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was not happy with the 26-year-old afterwards, according to the Sun.

The report states that the Norwegian tactician took Pogba off penalty duties for the rest of the season, leaving several United players stunned.

According to the Sun, this has led some of them to be concerned about Pogba’s state of mind as Real Madrid continue to be linked with him before the transfer window closes for Spanish clubs on September 2nd.

MUFC fans will hope Solskjaer doesn’t live to regret this big call, which does seem slightly harsh on Pogba for just having one penalty saved when he’s generally been reliable from the spot, if not quite as reliable as Marcus Rashford.