Man Utd will reportedly have to wait until January before they see David de Gea potentially pen a new long-term contract to commit his future to the club.

The 28-year-old has firmly established himself as a fundamental player at Old Trafford, making over 350 appearances for the club since his arrival in 2011.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will undoubtedly have no desire to see him leave, and so it will be hoped that De Gea does commit his long-term future and puts pen to paper on a new deal with his current contract set to expire next summer.

However, according to The Sun, it’s suggested that he could wait on officially signing a £350,000-a-week deal, which has been agreed in principle, until January. It’s noted that the contract is in place but can’t be officially announced as of yet, and there could be some concern for Man Utd moving forward.

It’s added that De Gea is still being eyed by both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, and should he enter the final six months of his current deal, that would give them the opportunity to open talks with him from January onwards to snap him up on a free transfer.

That would be a nightmare scenario for Man Utd, as it would be a blow in itself losing De Gea, but to lose him for nothing would be a huge setback in their bid to replace him with a capable successor.

In turn, they’ll hope to convince the Spanish international to sign his new contract sooner rather than later, so as to avoid the potential worry of seeing him open talks with a rival and seal an exit next year.

Time will tell whether or not he wants to extend his stay in Manchester, or perhaps wishes to assess his options first before penning that new touted deal which is said to be on the table for him.