Man Utd have made a positive start to the new Premier League season, and they’ll hope to continue it against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday.

After their big win over Chelsea on the opening weekend, the Red Devils picked up a point against Wolves at Molineux last time out at a ground that they struggled at last year.

While Paul Pogba’s penalty miss saw them potentially drop two points, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will likely be relatively pleased with what he’s seen thus far.

However, he’ll be hoping that they can take three points against Palace at home against a side currently struggling for form, and United have dropped a big hint of a possible surprise selection for the encounter.

As noted on the club site, it’s suggested that Solskjaer will likely have no new injury concerns to contend with, but he has a decision to make in the final third with regards to whether Daniel James keeps his place in the starting XI or is replaced.

Andreas Pereira and Juan Mata are specifically named as alternative options, as is youngster Mason Greenwood, who is said to be hoping to make a case to start the game.

As per the Manchester Evening News earlier this week, Solskjaer received a bit of stick for leaving it so late to introduce Greenwood against Wolves, with the talented starlet only getting a few minutes on the pitch.

However, the 17-year-old could be in line to be much more involved this time round as he may well be given the nod ahead of James, Pereira and Mata in a game in which United are expected to dominate possession and create plenty of chances.