Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has reportedly put contract talks with the club on hold as he opens the door once again to a potential transfer to Real Madrid.

The Spain international has long been linked with a move to the Bernabeu, and it may be that this long-running saga could start up once again.

According to Don Balon, Keylor Navas’ decision to hand in a transfer request this summer has influenced De Gea to stall on signing a new deal at Old Trafford.

The report claims that De Gea remains keen on playing for his dream club Real Madrid, in what looks hugely worrying news for Man Utd.

As things stand, the 28-year-old can hold talks with foreign clubs from January onwards, and if Navas leaves one can well imagine Madrid trying to revive this move.

Although Los Blancos currently have Thibaut Courtois as number one, De Gea would arguably be an upgrade, and hard to turn down on a potential free transfer.

It will be intriguing to see how this develops, but it’s not looking at all good for the Red Devils.