‘Nobody knows why he doesn’t leave’ – Ronaldo weighs in on €70m Man Utd & Real Madrid transfer target’s future

Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted he doesn’t understand why fellow countryman Bruno Fernandes is still on the books at Sporting Lisbon.

Fernandes has been involved in one of this year’s longest transfer sagas, after a superb 2018-19 campaign with Sporting which saw him emerge as one of Europe’s brightest prospects.

AS reports that Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign the Portuguese ace for €70 million, with the Spanish giants now weighing up a transfer swoop before the European window shuts on September 2.

Manchester United, meanwhile, were linked with a move for Fernandes throughout the summer, but a deal ultimately failed to materialise, with Tottenham also missing out on his signature after a late approach – as per The Sun.

Juventus superstar Ronaldo has weighed in on an international team-mate’s future, insisting that “no one understands why he doesn’t leave” Sporting.

As per Record, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner told TVI: “In the national team you have Cancelo, Bruno Fernandes, who nobody knows why he doesn’t leave. In the national team, you have a lot of talent, so I see the light at the bottom of the tunnel.

“Possibly this new generation will be the best at the talent level, but that’s not enough.

“They have to want to … I have this speech to him. Positive, I’m a captain who wants to help and be helped.

“The atmosphere in the national team is spectacular. The last few years have been the most enjoyable, both because they want to learn and because there is this.

“The most responsible for this is Fernando Santos and the president of the FPF.”

AS states that Real Madrid are more focused on targeting United’s Paul Pogba and Paris Saint Germain talisman Neymar while the market is still open, as Zinedine Zidane looks to complete his all-star squad.

Fernandes may end up having to stay in Portugal for at least one more year, which seemed unthinkable just a couple of months ago.

The 24-year-old is destined for a move to a top European club eventually and the Red Devils might decide to go back in for him in the new year if no other potential suitors decide to snap him up over the next two weeks.