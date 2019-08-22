Sanchez’s proposed transfer from Man United to Inter in major doubt for one key reason

Inter Milan could miss out on signing Manchester United winger Alexis Sanchez due to a failure to reach an agreement on his wage packet.

The 30-year-old has been touted for an Old Trafford exit this summer, having failed to live up to expectations in Manchester since his free transfer from Arsenal in January 2018.

The Chilean has only managed to score three Premier League goals in 32 appearances for United and seems to have fallen out of favour with head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

According to BBC Sport, Inter are interested in taking Sanchez on loan, but the proposed transfer is now in major doubt for one key reason.

The report states that the Serie A giants are only willing to pay less than half of the attacker’s £390,000 per week wages, which United are refusing to accept.

Sanchez wants to leave the Theatre of Dreams and although Inter are still keen on pushing through a deal, he could end up remaining in Manchester until at least January if the Italian club fails to raise their offer.

As per Metro Sport, Solskjaer has admitted that the Chile international could complete a move before the European transfer deadline on September 2, potentially following Romelu Lukaku to the San Siro.

The Belgian striker signed a permanent deal with Inter at the start of the month, having been deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford ahead of the new season.

Sanchez is in a similar position, with no guarantee that he will return to United’s starting line up any time soon, which is why he would rather accept a move away to play regular football.

The former Arsenal superstar played in a behind closed doors friendly match for the Red Devils against Sheffield United on Tuesday – as BBC Sport reports – with Solskjaer insisting that he has not yet returned to full fitness following the Copa America earlier this summer.

Inter still have time to lure Sanchez to Italy, but if they fail to negotiate a deal he may have to suffer in United’s second string until the new year.