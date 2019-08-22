Tottenham star undergoes medical ahead of completing transfer away

Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama is reportedly having his medical with Club Bruges as he edges closer to clinching a transfer away from Spurs.

The Kenya international has been in north London since a move from Southampton in the summer of 2016, and he’s generally been a solid performer for the club.

However, a report from the Times yesterday claimed Wanyama was looking set to lave Tottenham for around £10million, and Soccer Link now provide an update, saying he’s having his medical as the deal looks closer to completion.

One imagines Spurs need to balance the books somewhat after a summer of big spending that saw them bring in big names like Tanguy Ndombele and Ryan Sessegnon, while Giovani Lo Celso has joined on an initial loan with the option to make the move permanent, according to BBC Sport.

The presence of Ndombele and Lo Celso in particular perhaps means there’s no longer much room for Wanyama in Mauricio Pochettino’s side, so an exit now perhaps makes sense for everyone involved.

Still, it’s slightly surprising that no Premier League teams or sides from more competitive leagues in Europe came in for the 28-year-old at any point this summer as he surely still has something to offer at a reasonably high level.