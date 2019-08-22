Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria scored a stunning goal for Reading in a Championship clash against West Brom on Wednesday night.
The 21-year-old spent the second half of the 2018-19 season on loan at the Madejski Stadium, impressing in 16 appearances for the Royals.
Liverpool sent the English ace back to Reading on a season-loan deal on August 8 and he will complete a permanent switch to the Championship club at the end of the current campaign.
Ejaria scored a 20-yard thunderbolt against West Brom last night which helped Reading earn a 1-1 draw at the Hawthorns, as he smashed the ball past Sam Johnstone after sidestepping two defenders.
Check out the Liverpool loanee’s superb strike below, via Twitter.
