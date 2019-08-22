Tottenham’s Georges-Kevin Nkoudou received an awkward greeting after arriving at an airport in Istanbul ahead of a switch to Besiktas.

According to Football London, the 24-year-old is expected to finalise a permanent £5 million transfer to the Super Lig club this week, having been deemed surplus to requirements at Spurs.

The Evening Standard reports that the Frenchman will sign a four-year contract worth £29,000 per week at Besiktas, bringing to an end his three-year stay in north London.

Nkoudou never quite made the grade in the Premier League, with Mauricio Pochettino only granting the midfielder four starts across all competitions in total.

Ahead of his medical with Besiktas, the Spurs winger was welcomed in Turkey by a rival Fenerbahce fan at the airport, with no one else there to greet him upon his arrival.

Check out the uncomfortable moment for Nkoudou below, via Twitter.

Nkoudou receives a one-man welcoming party after arriving in Turkey #THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/Ihhw5bdeD2 — The Spurs Web ?? (@thespursweb) August 22, 2019