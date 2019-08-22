Video: Vela shows exactly why he was on Barca’s transfer radar with outrageous solo goal for LAFC

Los Angeles FC striker Carlos Vela’s stunning individual effort helped the team earn a 4-0 win against San Jose Earthquakes last night.

Vela took his tally for the season to 26 with a brace in his latest outing for the MLS Western Conference leaders, netting a penalty early on before adding a sublime second goal just before half-time.

Cadena Ser reported back in January that Barcelona were considering a swoop for the Mexican forward, but a transfer deal never materialised and he has continued to reak havoc in the United States instead.

Vela showed exactly why he was on Barca’s transfer radar with an outrageous solo goal against San Jose, leaving two defenders for dead before rounding the goalkeeper effortlessly and tapping the ball into the net.

The 30-year-old has been nothing short of a sensation in the MLS and if he continues to perform at such a high level, the opportunity to return to one of Europe’s top clubs may yet arise again.

Check out Vela’s superb individual effort below, via Twitter.

Carlos Vela scored one of the filthiest goals of the season for LAFC last night. This is just pure disrespectful. ? pic.twitter.com/OJXGBYdFVG — Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) August 22, 2019