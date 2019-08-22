Wayne Rooney slammed over casino-funded Derby County transfer

Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney has been criticised for gambling links ahead of his transfer to Derby County.

The 33-year-old, currently with MLS side DC United, will join Derby in January 2020, with his move partly funded by the online casino 32 Red.

This has seen him come under criticism from the Church, however, according to the Guardian.

Football remains hugely popular and widely watched by children, and stunts such as Rooney’s perhaps don’t give the best online casino image.

Dr Alan Smith, the bishop of St Albans and the church’s gambling spokesman, said: “Stars need to wake up to the fact they’re doing their fans no favours by wearing gambling logos.

“There is a clear academic consensus on the impact these types of adverts have on children.

“Rooney should take the lead and stand up for his fans by refusing to wear this shirt.

“If young footballers see a national treasure refusing to sully his personal brand and taking a moral stand it will better protect families from gambling-related harm both now and in the future.”

Rooney has shone in his time playing in the United States and it will no doubt be exciting to see him back in England.

The former Man Utd captain will even wear the number 32 shirt as part of the deal taking him to Derby.