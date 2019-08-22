Why Liverpool have to keep going for goals this season



While these are still very early days, there has so far been no cause to change preseason predictions of a two-horse race for the Premier League title. The Community Shield saw Liverpool and Manchester City sizing each other up in the manner of two heavyweight boxers, producing an oddly intense match for a glorified friendly. Both sides also began the league season in the dominant, ruthless fashion that fans have come to expect.

City comfortably strolled around West Ham in their 5-0 away win, while Liverpool breezed past newly-promoted Norwich City. Liverpool’s 4-1 margin of victory doesn’t necessarily tell the whole story. It doesn’t reflect how Norwich managed to trouble an uncharacteristically shaky Liverpool defence, producing a string of openings that better sides would take with glee. It also doesn’t reflect how close Liverpool came to being 6-0 up after 50 minutes, with Norwich unable to match their own attacking creativity with defensive stability.

Watching these performances, would-be title contenders won’t have found many indications that this season will be any different from last year. Rather than wondering whether Liverpool or City will win their match, most weekends will be spent predicting just how big their margin of victory will be. Manchester City are renowned for blowing away their opponents, racking up five or six goals with the confident air of someone who has just set the difficulty level on FIFA to ‘Amateur’. Last season, Liverpool delivered a string of convincing victories, with 5-0 wins over Watford and Huddersfield their best efforts in the league.

Meanwhile, City scored six in three league matches (6-1s over Huddersfield and Southampton, 6-0 over Chelsea). Does this make any difference? After all, the league table doesn’t discriminate between three 3-0 wins or a 7-0 and two 1-0s. Yet City and Liverpool are going to be fighting furiously to match each other stride for stride this season, so delivering a comprehensive victory is the ideal way to make a statement and place pressure on a rival.

Keeping up the intensity

The issue for Liverpool is that their high-intensity style of play is less conducive to sustained domination of opponents. The way City set up allows them to camp in opposition halves while expending minimal effort, almost toying with defenders until there is an opening for an incisive pass. Liverpool are at their best at full speed, which enables them to brush away sides with a flurry of goals. However, once a comfortable lead has been opened up, conservation of energy becomes the priority.

That much was evident against Norwich. Liverpool thrilled their fans by racing into a 4-0 lead after just 42 minutes, which must have sent Ipswich Town fans into a spiral of excitement. Ipswich still hold the ignominious record of being on the receiving end of the Premier League’s biggest win, a 9-0 loss to Manchester United in 1995. Every time a top side opens up a strong lead at half-time, Ipswich fans dare to dream that their record will be shattered.

That it could have been their arch-rivals Norwich taking that record would only have made it even sweeter for Ipswich fans, but Liverpool had other ideas. While Liverpool should have added at least two to their tally in the second half, there was a noticeable lack of intensity. That can be forgiven on the opening day, but Liverpool cannot afford to let teams off the hook in future matches.

10 – Liverpool have registered their 10th consecutive league victory, the fifth time they’ve had a run of 10+ wins in a row in the top-flight; more than any other side in top-flight history. Dominant. pic.twitter.com/fuftnP1lfK — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 9, 2019

While Liverpool (and Grant Hanley) took their goals well, there was a sense that the Reds weren’t at their fluid best against Norwich. That deadly front trio of Salah, Firmino and Mane are all at varying stages on the road to full fitness, while the usually reliable defensive setup didn’t inspire confidence. However, there are few concerns that these issues will manifest as long-term problems.

Time for Liverpool to go goal crazy

The Community Shield demonstrated that Liverpool can still raise their game to match a strong opponent. The biggest challenge will be keeping that game raised against opponents who are effectively already beaten. The difference between a 3-0 and a 5-0 may seem small in the aftermath of a match, but keeping momentum will be crucial if Liverpool are to finish above Manchester City.

It is somewhat surprising that Liverpool aren’t among the group of sides who have won a Premier League match by 7 goals or more (in case you were wondering: Manchester United, Newcastle, Spurs, Chelsea, Southampton, Blackburn, Nottingham Forest, Arsenal, Middlesbrough and a certain Manchester City). It wouldn’t be at all surprising to see Liverpool join that group this season.

Given that only one point separated the two at the end of last season, it is not inconceivable that goal difference could come into play this time around. No team wants to head into the final day hoping for a five or six-goal swing. While routine home fixtures may currently only seem useful for the three points at the end, it is important that Liverpool are relentless in their pursuit of goals.