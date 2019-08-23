AC Milan have reportedly made a new offer for Atletico Madrid star Angel Correa as they continue to try and prise him away from Spain this summer.

The Italian giants have been busy adding reinforcements to Marco Giampaolo’s squad, with Leo Duarte, Theo Hernandez, Rade Krunic, Ismael Bennacer and Rafael Leao all being signed.

SEE MORE: Why key figure still has big role to play for Milan after injury nightmare

However, there is arguably still a key area which needs to be addressed in the Italian tactician’s preferred 4-3-1-2 system, and that is the second striker behind Krzysztof Piatek.

Samu Castillejo has disappointed for the most part through pre-season, and so it’s expected that Milan will try to sign one more player before the deadline next month.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Correa remains the priority, with a new €42m offer being touted, along with a 30% future resale clause being inserted into the deal.

Time will tell whether or not that’s enough to convince Atleti to sell as they are said to be looking to secure the signing of Rodrigo from Valencia once Correa’s exit is confirmed, but as of yet there has been no suggestion that the two clubs have reached an agreement.

Meanwhile, one player who seemingly isn’t leaving Milan is Franck Kessie, with MilanNews reporting, via respected Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, that an offer from Monaco has been rejected by the Rossoneri while the midfield ace himself isn’t interested in a move.

It’s added that Milan don’t want to sell, which arguably makes sense at this late stage in the summer given that they would then face a late scramble to find a replacement.

Further, Kessie, 22, has been a key figure for the Italian giants over the past two seasons, making 96 appearances in total.

In turn, while there is certainly room for improvement in his game, there is no denying that he remains a pivotal figure for Milan and one that they would surely want to avoid losing.