Chelsea take on Norwich City on Saturday at Carrow Road, and boss Frank Lampard has been handed an injury headache ahead of the game.

The Blues haven’t had a great start to the Premier League season just yet, having suffered a heavy defeat to Man Utd on the opening weekend before being held by Leicester City at home last time out.

In turn, Lampard will be itching to get their first win on the board sooner rather than later, but suffering injury blows won’t help.

As noted in freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery’s tweet below, Lampard confirmed on Friday that N’Golo Kante has picked up an ankle problem and is now set to be assessed ahead of the Norwich clash as he will have to be considered a doubt with less than 24 hours before kick-off.

Given how influential the Frenchman is for Chelsea with his energy and tenacity in midfield, it’s an unwanted setback in itself, but they’ll be hoping that it isn’t serious and it won’t force him to miss the weekend’s game.

Kante endured a disrupted pre-season due to an injury problem and so he has battling his way back to full fitness over the past fortnight.

Having featured heavily in recent outings though, he would have hoped to continue to play a key role for Lampard as Chelsea go in search of more positive results, but he’ll now face an anxious wait to determine whether or not he is available to feature against Norwich this weekend.