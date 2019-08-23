Menu

“Baffling”: These fans react to Moise Kean starting on the Everton Bench

Everton have been looking for a striker ever since they sold Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United. Players like Cenk Tosun and Dominic Calvert Lewin have tried their best but don’t look good enough for a team looking to push the top six.

It looked like Everton fans could look forward to seeing Moise Kean lead the line this season and provide a goal scoring threat which could transform Marco Silva’s team. Unfortunately he will have to make do with a place on the bench again for tonight’s game.

The highly rated youngster joined from Juventus in the Summer for a fee of £27.5m according to The Independent.

It’s fair to say that these fans have not taken tonight’s team news well:

It may just be a case of Marco Silva deciding the best thing to do is to slowly introduce Kean to Premier League football via cameo appearances but it looks like the fans are starting to get a bit impatient.

Expect to see Kean come on in the second half this evening, especially if Everton are chasing a goal.

 

