“Baffling”: These fans react to Moise Kean starting on the Everton Bench

Everton have been looking for a striker ever since they sold Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United. Players like Cenk Tosun and Dominic Calvert Lewin have tried their best but don’t look good enough for a team looking to push the top six.

It looked like Everton fans could look forward to seeing Moise Kean lead the line this season and provide a goal scoring threat which could transform Marco Silva’s team. Unfortunately he will have to make do with a place on the bench again for tonight’s game.

The highly rated youngster joined from Juventus in the Summer for a fee of £27.5m according to The Independent.

It’s fair to say that these fans have not taken tonight’s team news well:

Calvert Lewin still ahead of Moise Kean! Baffling. — Craig (@craigyjones1983) August 23, 2019

Getting read tired of not seeing Moise Kean start — Ilyas Mohamed (@HowDamnGoodAmI) August 23, 2019

How is Moise kean not starting over Calvert Levein — ? (@blitzchain) August 23, 2019

So this is a proof that your stupid coach doesn’t believe in #moisekean,why did you buy him? https://t.co/CWKIAkEUyh — Mrkhavhade Aristopi 2019 ?? (@Mrkhavhade) August 23, 2019

Personally think moise kean should be starting tonight, had nearly 3 weeks to get up to speed plus 2 lots of game time, need goals and DCL just isn’t the answer on his own — craig (@chubberoo) August 23, 2019

It may just be a case of Marco Silva deciding the best thing to do is to slowly introduce Kean to Premier League football via cameo appearances but it looks like the fans are starting to get a bit impatient.

Expect to see Kean come on in the second half this evening, especially if Everton are chasing a goal.