Barcelona star looks set to leave after falling out with club chief

It’s astonishing to think that Barcelona look like they have actively been trying to get rid of two players this Summer who they only bought recently for around £280m combined. Coutinho has already left and it looks like Ousmane Dembele will be following him out the door soon.

The BBC reported that Barca paid £135.5m for Demeble while The Guardian stated they paid around £142m for Coutinho when they signed him from Liverpool.

According to Sport, the Frenchman looks like he could be headed for the exit. They reported on some comments made on Catalan radio about a possible falling out between Dembele and the club.

The report claims that the Director of Football Eric Abidal had a heated meeting with Dembele’s representatives and the player was told he needs to change his attitude if he wants to remain at the club.

They also suggest this isn’t the first time they’ve had issues with the forward over this kind of matter.

His future has looked unclear ever since Barca signed Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid this Summer. It leaves Dembele out of the starting line up and it might be best for him if he was to move on.

He started the first game of the season against Athletic Bilbao last week but he looked completely short of confidence and almost like he wanted someone else to take responsibility in attack.

The Express continues to link Neymar with a return to Barcelona and it could be the case they need to sell Dembele in order to finance a move for the Brazilian.

Whatever happens with Neymar, Dembele looks like a player who needs to move to a new club.