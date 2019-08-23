Barcelona have received an offer from Italian giants for Inter Milan for Chilean international Arturo Vidal.

Vidal has only been at the club for 12 months following his arrival from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2018, and now, it seems like the Chilean could be set for a move away from the Nou Camp already.

According to Don Balon, Inter Milan have made an offer for Vidal that’ll see them take him on loan for the next 12 months for a fee of €5M, with Conte’s side then buying him for €20M at the end of his loan spell.

Although he didn’t manage to start many games for Ernesto Valverde’s side during his first season with the Blaugrana, Vidal still managed to be very influential when given the chance to play.

The former Bayern and Juventus man was often used as a super-sub in important matches, with the midfielder’s vast amount of experience and tenacious play style helping Barca see out games more often than not.

Albeit Vidal has proven to be a good signing these past 12 months, Barca should probably think about accepting an offer of this ilk given that the Chilean is fast approaching the tail end of his career.

Vidal is 32 now, and doesn’t have many years of top flight football left in him, thus Barca should probably think about cashing in on him while they still can.

Will Barcelona end up cashing in on a player they can probably afford to lose given the amount of options they already have in midfield? We think that answer should be yes…