Celtic target their second £3m left back transfer this summer to replace Kieran Tierney

As the Premier League transfer window came to a close, it looked less and less likely that Arsenal would be able to agree a deal to bring Kieran Tierney to The Emirates. Of course he did leave and it means Celtic need to find a replacement. According to reports, Kilmarnock left back Greg Taylor could be their man.

It’s worth noting that Celtic already signed a left back earlier in the Summer when they brought in Boli Bolingoli Mbombo from Rapid Vienna. The Herald reported they paid a fee of £3m to sign the Belgian.

READ MORE: Fraser Forster takes on surprising squad number to honour Celtic legends

Interestingly The Daily Record have reported that Kilmarnock are also looking for £3m to allow Taylor to move to Glasgow, in a move that would be seen as a like-for-like replacement for Tierney.

The BBC reported that Arsenal paid £25m to bring Tierney to London so Celtic have the money to sign Taylor if they decide they want him.

The Killie star would be a great signing for Neil Lennon given he’s got plenty of Scottish Premiership experience and is still only 21. He likes to get forward and has already made his debut for the Scotland senior team.

Bolingoli-Mbombo has been pretty poor since his arrival with Callum McGregor playing out of position at left-back during the Champions League loss to Cluj. He looks quick but is often caught out of position defensively and gives the ball away far too often.

Celtic have a history of trying to sign players on the cheap from other Premiership clubs so it remains to be seen if they will stump up the full asking price.

It’s obvious they need to sign another left-back and Taylor would be an ideal fit with the potential to improve by playing at a higher level.