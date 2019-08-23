Real Madrid are reportedly close to agreeing a deal with Paris Saint-Germain over the sale of goalkeeper Keylor Navas ahead of the transfer deadline.

The 32-year-old has been with the Spanish giants since 2014, making the switch to the Bernabeu from Levante after an impressive showing at the World Cup that year.

Navas has gone on to make 162 appearances for the club since, winning a whole host of honours including a La Liga title and three Champions League trophies.

In turn, it’s fair to say that he has been an integral part of their success in recent years, but the arrival of Thibaut Courtois last summer certainly had an adverse affect on his positioning in the starting line-up, as he featured just 21 times last year.

With Courtois getting the nod from Zinedine Zidane to start the new campaign this season in their opening weekend win over Celta Vigo, the situation perhaps looks a little bleak for Navas moving forward, and so it’s no surprise that speculation is linking him with an exit ahead of the transfer deadline in Spain.

According to Marca, negotiations are said to be ‘close to completion’ as the Costa Rican international appears set to offer stiff competition for Alphonse Areola between the posts in the French capital.

Time will tell if the deal is officially announced though, as currently it would appear as though talks are still ongoing with confidence that an agreement will eventually be reached.

That in turn could force Real Madrid into a signing of their own to replace Navas, as they’ll likely look to add a reliable stalwart to the squad to act as back-up for Courtois in case of injury or suspension.