European giants beat Real Madrid to quality €40m transfer

Real Madrid have lost the race to sign this quality midfielder, Los Blancos have reportedly been beaten by European giants Bayern Munich in the hunt for this midfielder.

According to French publication L’Equipe, Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have agreed to pay the €40m release clause of Espanyol star Marc Roca, the 22-year-old will sign a five-year deal with the Bavarians.

L’Equipe report that the German outfit have made quick progression in securing a deal for the midfielder as wantaway star Renato Sanches has reportedly agreed a move to Ligue 1 outfit Lille.

Roca is a sound replacement for Sanches – who has largely failed to live up to expectations since a big-money move to Bayern as a youngster.

Bild Plus reported earlier that the midfielder was keen on a move to Bayern ahead of fellow European giants Real Madrid and Inter Milan.

Roca was pivotal in Espanyol’s campaign last season that ended with an impressive seventh-placed finish in La Liga. Bayern’s investment could prove to be a masterstroke, the ace has the potential to be a leading player for Spain’s national team in the not so distant future. Roca was part of La Furia Roja side that were triumphant at this summer’s European Under-21s Championships. Roca made 35 La Liga appearances last season, the ace has seven caps to his name for Spain’s Under-21s. Madrid’s failure to beat Bayern to the ace’s signing could prove to be costly, Roca is a well-rounded central midfielder that can play in a traditional or defensive midfield role. Zinedine Zidane should be targeting an option in this area in order to protect his side if Brazilian star Casemiro is sidelined with an injury.