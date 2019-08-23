Davide Zappacosta secured a loan move to Roma this week, and he didn’t leave without a classy gesture towards Chelsea and their supporters.

As noted by BBC Sport, the 27-year-old has joined the Giallorossi on a six-month loan deal with the option to extend until the end of the season.

It comes after he joined the Blues in 2017 from Torino, although he was limited to 52 appearances across the two campaigns that he spent at Stamford Bridge.

In turn, a departure seems like the sensible solution for all concerned with Zappacosta undoubtedly hoping that a more prominent role at the Stadio Olimpico will also lead to a return to the Italy squad moving forward ahead of Euro 2020.

To his credit though, despite some difficult times at Chelsea in terms of not being a first-team regular, he has posted a classy message on social media thanking the club and the fans for their support during his time in west London, as seen below.

Time will tell whether or not he will return in the future if the loan move doesn’t turn into a permanent switch, but based on this message, it would appear as though Zappacosta doesn’t envisage that happening and will be thrilled to return home to try to now help Roma break back into the top four in Serie A.

As for Chelsea, Cesar Azpilicueta has established himself as first choice at right-back so far this season under Frank Lampard, while the Blues boss has often spoken about his intention to hand youngster Reece James a bigger role under his stewardship this season.