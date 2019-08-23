Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has offered the latest update on goalkeeper Alisson as he continues his recovery from a calf injury.

The Brazilian shot-stopper picked up the problem in the Premier League season opener against Norwich City at Anfield a fortnight ago as he was forced off in the first half.

Adrian has since stepped in to fill the void but after his heroics in the UEFA Super Cup clash against Chelsea, he was guilty of a poor error last time out.

In turn, Klopp and Liverpool will be eager to get their first choice ‘keeper back in the fold as soon as possible, but naturally, they’ll also be cautious to avoid seeing him aggravate the problem and being hit with a fresh spell on the sidelines.

However, there is good news for Liverpool fans, as Klopp sounded pretty upbeat when discussing Alisson on Friday as although he wouldn’t put a timeline on his recovery from this point onwards, he sounds optimistic that he’s on the right track and is recovering as planned.

“I had lunch with him today, so at least he can eat! He looks good, he is in good shape, a good mood, but it will take time, I don’t know [how long] exactly,” he said, as per the club’s official site.

“[There is] no date in my mind and nobody told me a date, we didn’t ask, we want to give him the time he needs, but it looks good.

“In the beginning he was on crutches, which is normal with the injury he had. They are not there anymore, so he walks normally and he can really train completely differently now to a week ago.

“I think from now on it will go quick, but how quick I don’t know.”

Liverpool face Arsenal at Anfield in the evening kickoff on Saturday before travelling to Burnley next weekend. It may well be that Klopp opts to avoid rushing Alisson back before the international break, with their next game after that coming against Newcastle United on September 14.