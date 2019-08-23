Liverpool have been handed some great news, after it was noted that key man Virgil Van Dijk is set to pen a new mega-money deal with the Merseyside club.

Van Dijk has proven to be one of the bargains of the century these past 18 months, with the Dutchman showing why the Reds felt the need to pay so much to sign him from Southampton back in January 2018.

The Dutch international has managed to transform Liverpool’s defence with the help of goalkeeper Alisson, something that has turned the club from top four contenders to title contenders in just one season.

During his time at the club, Van Dijk’s managed to help the Reds finish as Premier League runners-up, as well as be crowned as Champions League winners.

And now, it seems like Van Dijk’s brilliant form for the club is going to see him rewarded with a new huge contract.

An exclusive report from 90Min states that the defender is expected to pen a new £250,000-a-week deal with Klopp’s side, one that’ll see him double his current wage of £125,000-a-week.

Should Van Dijk end up penning this new deal, it’ll come as a huge boost for Liverpool, who’ll be tying the player down for the foreseeable future.

Liverpool fans will be hoping that Van Dijk doesn’t let this new deal get to his head, as their side look to beat Man City to the Premier League title this year.